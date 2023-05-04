Representative Justin Jones officially files for August special election to reclaim seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Representative Justin Jones has officially filed for re-election. He will run in a special election in August.

Jones been serving as an interim representative, but his goal is to get back to his original position.

"We are here at Davidson Co election commission where I just turned in my signatures to run as a candidate in District 52 a special election," he said.

On Twitter Jones said, "This is the first step in the democratic process to restore full representation to our district and challenge the authoritarian decision made on April 6 to expel us."

Jones and Representative Justin Pearson were expelled after protesting on the house floor about gun reform. They were joined by Representative Gloria Johnson -- who narrowly survived the vote to keep her seat.

Just a few days after that expulsion, Jones and Pearson were both re-appointed.

Now comes the special election which is expected to cost somewhere between $70,000 to $120,000 and will be coming out of state funding.

"What we're running for is against the special interests, like the NRA and the Tennessee Firearms Association that puts the lives of our children beneath the profits of the gun manufacturers," said Jones. "What we're running against is a system that's so afraid of this young voice of this new generation rising up, and who's afraid of their voices being heard in the halls of power."

As of right now, there is one Republican candidate, Laura Nelson, running against Jones in the special election.