Republican Nikki Haley dropping out of GOP presidential race

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican Nikki Haley has suffered a string of significant Super Tuesday losses, prompting allies to believe the end of her 2024 presidential campaign may be near.
Haley's campaign says she'll deliver remarks near her South Carolina home at 10 a.m.
She made no public appearances the night before as Donald Trump won 14 of the 15 so-called "Super Tuesday" Republican primary contests. Haley has logged her only victory in Vermont.
She spent the night huddled with staff watching returns near her South Carolina home.
Despite the party atmosphere, Haley was expected to suspend her campaign as soon as Monday morning.
