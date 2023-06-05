Watch Now
Rescue crews locate and recover missing swimmer at Percy Priest Lake

WTVF
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jun 04, 2023
Emergency crews are on Percy Priest Lake have located and recovered the body of a swimmer who was last seen near the Cook Public Use Area.

Sunday afternoon, someone called 9-1-1 about a person who went in the water and had not been sen for about 15 minutes.

The caller checked with other people on the scene and confirmed the swimmer had not been seen exiting the water or coming up to the surface.

Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency have a search area marked off with crews on land and in the water to investigate. Divers from the Office of Emergency Management are also on the scene.

Officials say the search transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery mission at the 1 hour mark- which was shortly before 5:40 p.m.

They announced a successful recovery at 7:42 p.m. The identity of the swimmer has not been released.

NewsChannel5 will update this story as updates become available.

