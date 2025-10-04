One rescued, another missing after parachute jump near John Tune Airport

Nashville first responders have rescued one person and are still searching for another after a parachute jumping accident Saturday afternoon near John C. Tune Airport.
The Nashville Fire Department says crews were called to a wooded area roughly three miles from the roadway near Ashland City Highway. Authorities tell NewsChannel 5 that they rescued one person who was stuck in a tree and is now receiving medical treatment.
“He was suspended in the tree several feet in the air and was hanging on still by the parachute that was connected to a harness and equipment as well,” a first responder said.
NFD officials say a rescuer safely reached the parachute jumper, freed him from the harness, and assisted him down a ladder using a pulley system. The patient was awake, alert, and in stable condition after being suspended for several hours. He will be transported to the hospital as a precaution.
A second person became disconnected from the tandem and has not been located. Metro Police are now leading the search effort.
