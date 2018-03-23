Rescued Eagle Released In Bedford County

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - A kayaker found a bald eagle floating in the Duck River in Bedford County, and it’s being released back into the wild.

The release took place Friday, about a week after the eagle was found on Saturday, March 17.

Tennessee Wildlife Officer Larry Thurston was alerted to the animal in distress. The bald eagle was rescued and taken to the Shelbyville Animal Hospital where doctors cared for it overnight.

The eagle was then transferred to Walden’s Puddle Rehabilitation Center on Sunday to be recuperated.

Officials said the eagle appeared to be weak and lethargic when it was rescued. There was no trauma indicating it had been shot; however, an x-ray showed a small round object in its wing that resembled the shape and size of a shot gun pellet.

Staff at Walden’s Puddle confirmed it was a pellet, but they added it was an old injury.

It wasn’t clear what made the eagle ill, but authorities confirmed it regained its strength. It was released where it was rescued.