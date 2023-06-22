Research shows full service restaurants won't fully recover until 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The pandemic caused a lot of restaurants to close their doors, from big chains to small mom-and-pop spots. New research shows it put a dent in the amount of full-service restaurants nationwide and recovery could take several more years.

Experts said the industry won't be fully recovered until 2026. Research nationwide shows the industry is down more than 7,000 restaurants compared to 2019.

It comes as limited-service and fast-food restaurants continue to grow nationwide, while ones that offer full service aren't seeing as much traction, according to research firm Technomic.

It shows consumers want food quickly and don't need the full sit-down experience.

But if you go anywhere around Middle Tennessee, you know new restaurants are popping up every day especially the closer you get to downtown.

The National Restaurant Association says the current struggles this industry is dealing with are rising food costs and needing more workers.

Reports show the consumer's desires for the restaurant experience are as strong as ever and will play a key role in the recovery.

"They really want to have an experience. And what's really different versus Again, pre-pandemic is that people are willing to spend more when they do go out to a restaurant they might not go as frequently, but when they do, they really want to be a. They want to have a great meal. They want to be entertained in some way," said Joe Pawlak with Technomic.

While certain restaurant types may be slow to come back, the workforce isn't. It's expected to grow by half a million jobs by the end of the year surpassing pre-pandemic levels.