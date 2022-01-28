Researchers looking for more volunteers in RSV vaccine study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — RSV vaccine trials have been happening in Nashville for several months and researchers said they're going well, but volunteers are still needed.

Clinical Research Associates in Nashvile has been testing two RSV vaccines for the respiratory virus since September focusing on the 60 and older age group. Preliminary data from the trials is expected to be available in a year.

The vaccines are being created by Pfizer and use similar mRNA technology used in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors hope a vaccine for RSV would be a game changer.

More than 200 volunteers enrolled in the local study. Researchers said many of them have tested positive for COVID-19 during the trials and others actually had RSV.

Medical Director Stephan Sharp said there’s a little less than three weeks left for people to enroll if they are interested in being a part of history.

"The numbers we’re shooting for are very high and we’re trying to get in as many people as we can," said Sharp. " It’s one of those viruses that parents certainly know about. We mostly see it in the US at least in kids under the age of two. By the age of two or three practically every child has had it."

Volunteers are asked to sign up by February 14. Anyone 60-years-old or older can sign up for the clinical study on the vaccine. You can find details here or by calling Clinical Research Associates at (615) 329-2222. Volunteers receive study-related care at no cost and compensation.