Residents file ethics, criminal complaints accusing Nashville councilmember of doxxing, harassment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of residents in Metropolitan Council District 20 have filed ethics, criminal and election-interference complaints against Metro Councilmember Rollin Horton, alleging doxxing, harassment and police intimidation connected to a recall effort.

On Thursday, the group, which coins themselves as The Voices of District 20, said that the filings accuse Horton of directing others to call police on petitioners and attempting to suppress a lawful recall campaign. The complaints will be submitted to the Metro Board of Ethical Conduct, the Davidson County District Attorney and the Tennessee State Election Commission.

Residents said the allegations are heightened by Tennessee’s new anti-doxxing law, which took effect in May 2025 under TN Code § 39-17-308, making doxxing explicitly illegal.

Petitioners are requesting a full ethics investigation, subpoenas for Horton’s communications and social media activity, a public hearing, and council censure or removal from committees. They also seek referral for possible criminal prosecution and release of MNPD body-camera footage.

“People in our community are genuinely afraid of Horton's abuse of power,” recall leader Rachel Gladstone said.

We reached out to Councilmember Horton for comment and have not received a response as of 3:30 p.m.

