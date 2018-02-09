NASHVILLE, Tenn. - If you haven't gotten the flu chances are you're trying to prevent it. Some mid-state residents said they have found a special tonic that has helped keep sickness away.

"We've had a lot of people either dealing with the flu or someone in their family," said Dr. Todd Garrett, Franklin Family Pharmacy, Owner.

Coughing, sneezing, and body aches, all signs that sickness has found it's way to you. The flu is making it's way around the country, but people in Franklin are figuring out ways to not only prevent the flu but also combat it.

"This brand of elderberry syrup has turmeric in it. The turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties in it as well. Especially if people are fighting congestion it's very beneficial," said Dr. Garrett.

It's called Mama Merrill's Elderberry and Turmeric Tonic, and Dr. Todd Garrett says it's got all of the vitamins to keep you healthy.

"It's got vitamins A, C and bioflavonoids and those all really help support the immune system," he said.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday Franklin Family Pharmacy had sold 29 bottles of this elderberry syrup that day.

One customer said she was feeling great and would like to keep it that way, that's why she purchased the tonic.

"I'm a piano and voice teacher so I work with kids all the time so we're just trying to stay healthy, that's all. We want to do it as natural as possible," said Jayme Hull.

Doctors say there's no evidence to suggest that elderberries prevent sickness, still this flu season people will try just about anything.

"Whenever folks come in and they say hey, I'm trying to keep from getting the flu this is always the first thing we recommend to them," said Dr. Garrett.

If you are not interested in purchasing the elderberry syrup, you can help prevent the flu by drinking lots of fluid, and getting enough rest. You can also try Emergen-C, defusing essential oils, and taking daily probiotics.