Residents voice concerns about public safety at North Nashville community meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents, council members, clergy and others came together for a conversation about public safety at the Metro Police Department's North Precinct.

"We see systematic issues that won't be solved overnight," said Commander Anthony McClain during the public presentation. "So this is not going to be a quick fix."

The focus was on North Nashville, particularly near Buchanan Street.

"Strong communities need police less — think about that," said McClain.

Drugs, loitering, and rooming houses were just some of the topics up for discussion. This came nearly two weeks after a Metro Police officer shot a man waving a gun on Buchanan Street.

"Drugs bring in violence," said McClain. "In order to reduce violence, we got to do something about the drugs."

Resident Khameelah Tomlin said she'd like to see a larger police presence in the area.

"I would also like to see some of the businesses and housing in the area take some accountability and maybe ask people not to loiter in front of their property," Tomlin said.

But some expressed concerns over preserving the area's historical significance

"It's a historic area that really we have an opportunity to have people that have ties to the community be able to come back and have a place for them to thrive," said North Nashville business owner, Kelly Bonadies.

Leaders and residents agreed the meeting was just the first of many. Another meeting is expected in March.

"The next steps is getting codes and other folks that can address some of these concerns that these citizens have here to this meeting so they can hear from them," said McClain.