Residents Wake Up To Flooded Roads Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Deputies sat in their squad cars on International Boulevard early Saturday morning with their lights flashing in order to keep drivers from heading into the several feet of water covering the roadway.
One Montgomery County deputy estimated the water at Industrial Blvd. was between three and four feet deep at one point. One driver made their way through the water and water actually came up to the headlights of the car.
This area, just off of Guthrie Highway, was just one area that saw flooding after hard rains moved through Middle Tennessee Friday night.
In neighboring Stewart County, officials said several roads were closed due to flooding, including Gilliam Hollow Road, Bellwood Landing Road, Rorie Hollow Road and Ray Crain Road.
Anyone wanting to send in pictures or video of flooding was asked to email them to newsroom@newschannel5.com.