Resource page launched for Williamson County residents impacted by flood

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County Emergency Management launched an online resource page for residents who were impacted by last weekend's flooding.

The department said the page will provide consolidated information on debris management, damage reported and connections with volunteer organizations.

Franklin saw the highest amount of rainfall in Middle Tennessee between March 27 and 28 with 8.65 inches recorded. The City of Brentwood was third for the highest rainfall total, with 8.16 inches recorded. More than 55 roads were closed due to the rain and crews rescued at least 76 people from their homes and vehicles across the county.

The new resource page can be found on WilliamsonReady.org.