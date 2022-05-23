Resources to check during infant formula shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) released a list of actions and guidance for what to do during the nationwide infant formula shortage.
“As parents across the country face empty shelves at the grocery store, we’re reminded just how important a stable supply chain is for Tennessee families,” said Lee. “We thank grocers and retailers for doing their part as we pull every lever to give Tennesseans in crisis the resources they need – but ultimately, it’s time for the federal government to do all they can to deregulate, ease restrictions and get formula back on the shelves.”
Impacted Tennessee families are recommended the following resources:
- Read guidance about formula substitution and warnings about altering formula
- Find a local food bank and call to ask about formula in stock
- Check a formula's lot code to see if it was affected by the recall
- Check the list of formula substitutions for your child
- Additional resources for families who qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants and Children (WIC)
“It’s our top priority to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Tennessee children,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We encourage families impacted by the formula shortage to use Tennessee Department of Health guidance to make informed decisions as we continue to seek solutions for this crisis.”
Breastmilk:
- Mothers' Milk Bank of Tennessee is a nonprofit that provides donor milk to vulnerable babies in the NICU. It is also accepting donations from nursing mothers.
- Human Milk 4 Human Babies - Tennessee is a milk-sharing Facebook group that allows members to post breastmilk availability and direct donation sources from mothers in communities across Tennessee.