Restoration Clinic providing expungement, legal advice for those in need

Posted at 5:27 AM, Dec 17, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Navigating the criminal justice system can be tricky, but the Music City Community Court will hold its fourth-quarter Restoration Clinic of offering guidance to those who need it.

Whether it’s having your record expunged or receiving legal advice, the event can be an important step toward having your rights restored and getting your life back on track. Attendees can also find help with voter registration and other resources.

The Restoration Clinic is hosted by Nehemiah Missionary Baptist Church and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. Judge Rachel Bell and Criminal Court Clerk Howard Gentry will also be present.

The clinic is limited to 100 participants and prior registration is required.

The event will go from 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Andrew Jackson Boys & Girls Club located at 916 16th Avenue North, Nashville.

