Restraining order filed against 10 after threats at women's healthcare clinic in Mt. Juliet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has declared a temporary restraining order against 10 people for allegedly threatening those at a women's healthcare clinic in Mt. Juliet.

Judge Waverly Crenshaw signed the order for CaraFem. Officials with the healthcare facility told the court that those listed in the order have attempted to obstruct patients from entering the facility physically. The group also allegedly threatened facility staff and patients. Incidents at the clinic happened July 27 and July 28.

Before Roe v. Wade, the center provided abortion care. It now uses the center to help patients with birth control counseling and emergency contraception. Since state law enacted the "heartbeat bill" — which halts abortions usually around the six-week mark — CaraFem hasn't been providing abortions. The trigger ban for the state abolishes all abortions except in the case of the life of the mother. That goes into effect in late August.

Per the order, facility officials have identified the 10 with Operation Save America:

Rickey Williams

Bevelyn Williams

Edmee Chavnnes

Jason Storms

Chester Gallagher

Matthew Brock

Coleman Boyd

Frank Bo Linam

Brent Buckley

AJ Hurley

Some of those individuals were also arrested for misdemeanor trespassing at the Planned Parenthood location in Nashville.

The order lasts through Aug. 5, when a 9 a.m. hearing will happen to determine further relief.