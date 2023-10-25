Incumbent Mayor Dr. Ken Moore reelected in highly publicized race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The results are in for the Franklin Mayoral and At-Large Aldermen races, incumbent Mayor Dr. Ken Moore has been reelected following a controversial and highly publicized campaign from his opponent At-Large Alderman Gabrielle Hanson.

Moore has held the seat since then-Mayor John Schroer was called on by Gov. Bill Haslam appointed him to the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2011.

In the last decade, Moore has rarely faced a challenger but did this election cycle from his colleague in Hanson.

Hanson came to the seat after At-Large Alderman Pearl Bransford died. Hanson ran for election in 2021 to fill out the remainder of Bransford's term.

The mayor is a part-time position with the City of Franklin, which is run daily by a city administrator. The mayor only votes when the board ties on an issue.

Here are the final tallies:

Ken Moore: 12,822

Gabrielle Hanson: 3,322

At-Large Position A: Clyde Barnhill (Incumbent - running unopposed)

Barnhill has served the City of Franklin since 1988. He occasionally faces opponents, his last being Howard Garrett in the last election cycle in 2019.

He thought about retiring after 2015 but remained steadfast to continue serving the city.

At-Large Position B: Brandy Blanton (incumbent) vs. Gary Moore

Blanton: 10946

Moore: 4666

Blanton has been in the At-Large Alderman position for the last 12 years. She said she is running again because she loves serving her community. She is a fourth-generation Tennesseean, born in Nashville and raised in Franklin.

Moore was raised in Eagleville and Unionville. He has a background in agriculture, with a degree in agriculture-plant and soil science from Middle Tennessee State University in 1979. He spent 37 years working for USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in seven counties across the state of Tennessee. When asked why he was running, he said he would vote no forever to any "so-called family-friendly pride events."

At-Large Position C: Greg Caesar, Patrick George, B.K. Muvvala (this is the seat currently held by Gabrielle Hanson)

Caesar: 10336

George: 4249

Muvvala: 825

Caesar has lived in Franklin since 2007. He is the vice-chair of Franklin's Board of Zoning Appeals, a volunteer for several organizations and a graduate of Leadership and Citizen's Government Academy. He said he is cost-conscious and has a heart for helping people.

George is a Christian, husband, father, businessman and conservative constitutionalist. He has 25 years of experience as a businessman structuring contracts and says what sets him apart is his commitment to the people and acknowledgment that all his decisions affect the individual, family and their livelihoods.

Muvvala is a married man with two sons who has experience in public service, business and education. He says he wants to make Franklin more inclusive, clean and prosperous for everyone. He has run in elections before this one and has lost.

At-Large Position D: Jeff Feldman vs. Ann Petersen (incumbent)

Feldman: 4243

Petersen: 10961

Feldman was born in the suburbs of Chicago. He battled cancer for two years and survived while living in Wrigleyville. He said he has been a realtor and developer, sales management in tech, social media company founder, therapist and more, and has been involved in local politics for over a decade.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered not everything on his resume was true, Feldman telling reporter Phil Williams about his job experience from the past.

Petersen is married with two sons. She has been an alderman since 2007 and is on the Franklin Planning Commission. She has a masters degree in mathematics and taught math for over 30 years at Columbia State College. She has served the city in some capacity for the last 40 years.

She says she wants to use her knowledge of how the city works to continue serving Franklin.