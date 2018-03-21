Retail Space Proposed Next To First Tennessee Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Outside of baseball season, the block where First Tennessee Park sits is largely unused, but that may soon change as a retail project was given initial approval for the empty lot next to the stadium on 3rd Avenue.
The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA)'s Design Review committee gave it's initial approval for a concepted 2-story building on Tuesday.
It will house retail, like bars and restaurants, on the more than 30,000 square foot plot of land that sits on 3rd Avenue in between Junior Gilliam Way and the greenway that cuts through the back of First Tennessee Park.
The project will join the 285 unit apartment building across the greenway just past left field called "The Derby," which is being developed by the same development groups, Ward Brothers Development, and C.B. Ragland Company.
Representatives with the groups said in a statement:
"These new venues will add to what is already one of the most exciting and fastest growing neighborhoods in the City. We know our future residents at the Derby, visitors to First Tennessee Park, our current neighbors along Jefferson Street and in Germantown and Salemtown, and our new neighbors in River North will love the new and exciting entertainment opportunities to be offered at the ballpark."
While the group did not confirm any businesses that may take part in the proposed retail space, they did say that announcements would be coming soon with businesses planning to take part.
The businesses will be open year-round and accessible from 3rd Avenue. The end of the building will open to a patio on the greenway, and there will also be space for a giant mural on the side facing First Tennessee Park.
Developers of the project said they hope their projects will further activate and enliven the neighborhood to make it the place to be in Nashville.
The development group is hoping to get both projects underway this year, with a goal of having the retail space finished by the 2019 baseball season, and the apartments done in 2020.