Retailers' Gun Decision Benefiting Local Gun Stores

NASHVILLE., Tenn - Gun control measures may have stalled in DC, but private businesses like Kroger, DICK's and WalMart have started to take gun control into their own hands.
On Thursday, the Kroger Company became the latest chain to modify its gun policy -- limiting sales of firearms and ammo to those 21 and older.
Kroger operates Fred Meyer stores, some of which sell guns. That announcement comes after Walmart and DICK's Sporting Goods made similar moves.
Gun control advocates applauded the news, and some on the other side of the aisle were also happy to see the change.
In Middle Tennessee, the change could be welcome news for local gun shop owners like Chris Tenpenny of Nashville Sporting Arms on Charlotte Pike.
"I've had more interest. There's been more people come by. Not, it's not a crazy level but yes, I have noticed an increase," Tenpenny said.
He says he understands why big retailers like Wal-Mart and DICK's plan to raise the firearm purchases age to 21 but does not believe that will stop shootings.
"They can do whatever they want, that's their right as a corporation. They have every right to set the age that they want as long as they are inside the law," he said.
Because of the retailers' decisions and a potential federal bill to also increase the gun buying age, Tenpenny has seen more people walking through his door.
"Anytime Congress starts talking about legislation that's going to restrict or control gun sales it tends to get interest level up. It tends to motivate people, it tends to get them a little concerned," he said.
Tenpenny believed not every loophole will be closed.
"Criminals will always find a way around it doesn't matter," he said.
He said he supports people's rights to own guns, but if he senses a potential buyer does not have proper gun knowledge he will choose not to sell them one.