Retailers make last minute push to hire ahead of Tanger Outlets opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's crunch time for 60 retailers as they prepare for the grand opening of the new Tanger Outlets. More than 40 of those retailers were on-hand for a job fair in South Nashville.

"We are, what? Just over 40 days away and then we roll right into the holiday season as well," said Marketing Director for Tanger, Mackenzie Reagan. "So I think this is a double whammy for our retailers."

After more than a year of construction, the Antioch shopping center will open October 27.

"Hopefully at this event we'll get some good local employees," said Director of Operations for Red Bicycle, Alberto Villalobos. "The hardest thing to do right now is find employees so I'm really grateful that Tanger is hosting this for everybody."

"People have had their sites on specific retailers and they are ready to come in and meet everybody," Reagan said.

Among the job seekers was Samantha Fuge.

"I've been eyeing Pandora and Coach," she said.

The shopping center located off I-24 will offer local residents a place to eat, shop and work closer to home.

"Before, I had a 45 minute commute to work and a 45 commute home, so being within ten minutes of work is going to be a huge difference," said Fuge. "I'll get more time with my son, I'll get more time with my friends, I don't have to get up before the sun's up. It'll be amazing."

Whether it's sales, service or security, residents say the shopping center will bring much-needed jobs to the area.

"This is going to be a huge boost to the area," said Fuge.