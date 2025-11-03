Retired astronaut Butch Wilmore to serve as grand marshal for UT Homecoming parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Retired astronaut Butch Wilmore is set to serve as Grand Marshal at this years homecoming festivities for the University of Tennessee.
Homecoming returns to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, from November 9 through 15.
The annual Homecoming parade is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14. This year’s grand marshal is UT Space Institute graduate and former astronaut Butch Wilmore (’94). Wilmore most recently traveled to space on the Boeing Starliner in 2024 and spent more htan nine months in orbit after the spacecraft malfunctioned.
