Watch Now
News

Actions

Retired off-duty officer attacked by juveniles near Dickerson Pike Walmart

Walmart juvenile assault
WTVF
Walmart juvenile assault
Posted at 5:00 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 18:00:18-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike Wednesday after a retired off-duty officer was attacked.

Metro Police responded to the scene outside of Walmart just before 3:00 p.m.

Three juveniles had attacked the off-duty officer who was working security at the Walmart.

Officials report that the juveniles ran from the officer onto a Wego bus but were stopped by MNPD officers shortly afterward.

No information on the cause of the attack is available at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap