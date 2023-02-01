Retired off-duty officer attacked by juveniles near Dickerson Pike Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike Wednesday after a retired off-duty officer was attacked.

Metro Police responded to the scene outside of Walmart just before 3:00 p.m.

Three juveniles had attacked the off-duty officer who was working security at the Walmart.

Officials report that the juveniles ran from the officer onto a Wego bus but were stopped by MNPD officers shortly afterward.

No information on the cause of the attack is available at this time.