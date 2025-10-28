Retired teacher gets gift of life from former student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Organ transplants save lives, but the trick is finding a donor. And sometimes that perfect match comes from someone you might least expect.

For instance, a beloved former teacher whose life was saved by, of all people, a former student.

Consider Jackie Bennett, a beloved former teacher and coach at Page High School in Franklin. And, Kelly Wilkerson, a prized former student of Jackie's.

Here they are 32 years later, she saved his life.

"Yeah, I talked to her this morning. Came in and she is sweet about giving me a kidney. I sure do appreciate it," said Jackie from his hospital bed.

That was last Thursday at Ascension St. Thomas West in Nashville.

A bit earlier, Kelly had arrived introducing family to Jackie just before the transplant surgery.

So, how did this happen? Jackie suffered from kidney failure and desperately needed a transplant.

"I was getting to where I couldn't do anything. I lost about 20-25 pounds," said Jackie.

His daughter then posted on social media he needed a kidney and many of his former students tested.

Kelly was the perfect match and Jackie sure remembered her as a student.

"God Bless Kelly for doing this."

She was a real smart girl and pretty as she could be and a manager with the baseball team."

Who knew she'd be back in his life three decades later? The surgery went well. Kelly is home recovering and Jackie was just released from the hospital ...

"It's just a blessing. I feel great. Just glad to get a kidney."

Jackie wanted to share his story to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and how it changes lives.

Kelly's gift saved his and now he can get back to putting the weight back on he lost.

As for Kelly? She believes the pain of recovery is a small price to pay for saving a life. She says the one question some have asked her is: "Why would she do that?"

Her answer is: "Why woudn't I."

They encourage people to sign up to be an organ donor.

