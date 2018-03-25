Retiring Hendersonville Fire Captains Honored

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - The Hendersonville Fire Department sent off two of its longest-serving captains.

Captains Ronnie Shoemake and Joe Brown each retired with more than 30 years of service under their belts.

The pair celebrated their retirement with a party surrounded by their colleagues and loved ones on Friday.

Also at the party was Captain Tommy Jenkins who has been set to retire this June. Between the three of them, they have more than 100 years of total experience with the department.