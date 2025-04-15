Revamping Recreation: Patterson Park Community Center adding parking, playground and more

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many people, a trip to a recreation center is a chance to make some life changes.

Right now, Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro is going through some changes of its own.

It's part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar effort to make the facility a bit easier for people to use.

Monday was busy at Patterson Park Community Center in Murfreesboro.

"What I love about pickleball is it allows me to move and exercise, and just kind of get the cardio going," said Fred Tyus, a pickleball player at Patterson Park Community Center.

However, all that activity isn't limited to the courts.

"This process has been many years in the making and the fact that we are here and the construction is happening, it just makes me so happy," said Gernell Jenkins, superintendent of Patterson Park Community Center.

In a few months, giant piles of dirt will make way for more than 80 new parking spots.

A grassy patch out front will soon become a splash pad and a playground with inclusive equipment aimed to help all children enjoy them.

“We want to make sure that all children of all abilities have a space where they can play together,” Jenkins said.

According to Jenkins, it's taken about six years of planning to get to this point, and construction will last about six months. She's spent decades helping people in Murfreesboro enjoy their time at the center.

"When I was a kid, I volunteered as a youth leader. So I was here to help mentor other youth in a summer program,” Jenkins said.

According to Jenkins, every year more and more people are coming to use the center in one way or another.

Center leaders said the cost of the upgrades is about $2 million.

