Reward offered in case of bald eagle killed in West Tenn.

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $10,000 reward in the search for the person(s) responsible for killing a bald eagle.

The bird was found dead on March 20 in Lake County on Club House Road.

Officials asked anyone with information to call the USFWS at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.

The bald eagle is protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Anyone who takes, injures or kills one faces a maximum fine of $5,000 or one-year imprisonment with $10,000 or not more than two years in prison for a second conviction.