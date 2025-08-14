Rezoning plan in Nashville sparks resident opposition, threatens single-family homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents in the Nations neighborhood are pushing back against a rezoning plan that would allow large apartment complexes to replace single-family homes.

Nancy Batey, who grew up in the Nations, says she's constantly bombarded with offers to buy her home.

"I get them in the mail everyday and get phone calls everyday," Batey said.

The longtime resident, who attended Cockrill Elementary across the street, describes the pressure as relentless.

"It is just harassment to me," Batey said.

As bulldozers flatten homes around her, Batey remains firm in her stance.

"They are wanting me to sell but I don't want to sell. I'm not going to sell," Batey said. "That's not affordable living what they are building, this is affordable living what I own."

Marc Taylor, a member of the group Voices of the Nations, shares Batey's opposition to the proposed zoning changes for over three hundred acres.

"Once you open that Pandora's box, there is no going back," Taylor said.

He argues the plan would fundamentally alter the neighborhood’s character while making homeownership more expensive. The proposal would rezone the Nations’ residential area from "R6" to "R40".

"The two houses that were just torn down, those were families that lived there for many years. You talk to some of them and they have had to move way out to Cheatham County because that is all they can afford," Taylor said.

Council Member Rollin Horton supports the rezoning plan, arguing it could require developers to build sidewalks. However, opponents remain skeptical about whether such infrastructure improvements would actually materialize.

"We would like to get some assurance of street calming pedestrian safety," Taylor said.

For residents like Batey, the fight is deeply personal and extends beyond zoning regulations.

"Also a lasting memory of my father," Batey said. "They are trying to run us out."

The third and final reading of the rezoning plan could be as early as next Tuesday at the Metro City Council meeting.

