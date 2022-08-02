Ribbon cutting and grand opening held for Doors of Hope treatment center for women battling addiction

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, a grand opening was held in Murfreesboro for a new residential treatment center aimed at turning peoples' lives around.

The aptly named Doors of Hope held its ribbon cutting and grand opening at its new location on East Bell Street in Murfreesboro.

Doors of Hope is a nonprofit whose mission is to empower women to break the cycle of addiction, incarceration, and homelessness.

The facility is exclusively for women in need of recovery services who cannot afford treatment and do not have insurance.

It will be staffed 24 hours per day with trained medical and recovery personnel.

While battling addiction, a sense of home can be an important resource for healing. This can be the last line of support for a problem that plagues so many.

"In Tennessee, there are three counties that rate the highest for overdoses and Rutherford County is one of those. So, in this time that's going on in our world with the opioid crisis, this place is very much needed."

No matter your gender, race or economic status, addiction does not discriminate. If you or someone you love is in need of treatment referrals, call or text the Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789.

