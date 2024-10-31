Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks official opening for Wallace Studios

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The community gathered Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of Wallace Studios, a newly renovated affordable housing unit aimed at providing homes for low-income families, individuals with disabilities, and youth aging out of foster care.

The visionary behind this project is Adam Rosenberg, founder of AGB Real Estate. His team has successfully repurposed the once- for sale motel into homes for over 130 individuals.

Local officials, community leaders, and future residents attended the ceremony, highlighting the project’s importance in addressing the housing crisis faced by many in the community.