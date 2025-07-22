"Ride, Sally, ride!'" Biking librarian encourages reading in Mount Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Retirement looks different for everybody. For Sally Robertson, it looks like a bike equipped with a box to carry books.

"If you sit and do nothing all day your muscles just go away," Sally said. "Just gotta be out, get some vitamin D!"

So, what is it people say when they spot Sally riding through Mount Juliet?

"Um, 'what's that,' y'know?" Sally laughed.

Luckily, Sally's happy to tell you her story. In fact, she's happy to tell you any story.

"Hello, hi," Sally said, standing in Mount Juliet's Robinson Park as a group of children approached. "Book Bike story time!"

Sally's retired from being a librarian at Nashville State Community College.

"I just want to keep being a librarian," she said.

Sally peddles through the city on her book bike and reads at parks.

"You want me to sit?" Sally asked as a group of children gathered for story time. "I could. Let me sit. That way we're on the same level."

As the biking librarian, Sally's out to encourage a few things. She wants kids reading, of course, even during the summer months. She wants kids going to their public libraries. She also wants them making use of their parks and being active and exercising.

"And safety!" Sally added. "That's why I wear this helmet all the time, yes."

Sally's family story explains why this is so important to her.

"My mom in Illinois back in the 60s, she helped start the library in town," Sally said.

"She was a big advocate for education. I can make a difference in the lives of people in Mount Juliet. I just want to help kids out. Yeah, that's my mission."

Honestly, who's to say what retirement's supposed to look like? Ride, Sally, ride.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.