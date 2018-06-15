Riders Injured In Florida Roller Coaster Derailment
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell 34 feet to the ground Thursday when a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach, Florida, and nine others had to be rescued by firefighters.
In a tweet shortly after the derailment, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said the riders were "hanging" from the coaster.
According to the department, 10 people were rescued and six of them were taken to the hospital.
The extent of the injuries of those involved was not immediately known.
DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
#DBFD Removing riders from rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/ilFDDeikra— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
