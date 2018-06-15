Riders Injured In Florida Roller Coaster Derailment

9:27 PM, Jun 14, 2018
9:31 PM, Jun 14, 2018
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell 34 feet to the ground Thursday when a roller coaster derailed in Daytona Beach, Florida, and nine others had to be rescued by firefighters.

In a tweet shortly after the derailment, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said the riders were "hanging" from the coaster.

According to the department, 10 people were rescued and six of them were taken to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries of those involved was not immediately known.

 

