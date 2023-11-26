Rideshare passenger dies after shooting on I-65 North in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a shooting that took place on I-65 North Saturday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to Skyline Hospital in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

The victim had been riding in an Uber at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital by the driver.

The Uber driver told police that he picked up the victim in North Nashville before getting onto I-65 North. Another vehicle followed the Uber and fired shots at the passenger, who later died at the hospital.

A suspect is not in custody at this time. No further information is available at this time.

