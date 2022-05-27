Ridgetop residents under boil water notice, officials say

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WTVF) — White House Utility District officials said Ridgetop residents were now under a water boil notice.

WHUD is requesting that all customers in the affected area boil water prior to use or consumption until further notice.

The district said workers discovered the City of Ridgetop Sewer Department connected a residential wastewater line to the WHUD water line.

WTVF The affected area

"The discovery came after customers complained of an odor in the water, which prompted an immediate investigation by the district," WHUD said in a release. "WHUD performed extensive flushing, sampling, and chlorine testing which led to the discovery of this improper cross-connection."

With that discovery, the utility disconnected the line, flushed the line and collected bacterial samples to send to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Customers can also use bottled water as an alternative. If customers need bottled water, please contact our office at 615-672-4110.

