Riding the bus, skipping the parking: saving money in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As traffic in Nashville continues to grow, some residents are finding ways to save money on their daily commutes.

Mandy Ratzloff is one of those commuters. On some days, she opts for the WeGo bus instead of riding her motorcycle, despite the early mornings and other challenges.

"Wednesday was crazy," Ratzloff said. "We were on Murfreesboro Pike for like an hour."

Her day begins well before sunrise, using an app to prepare for her journey.

"I really enjoy this app because I can buy my all-day pass for four dollars. That's nuts," Ratzloff said. "Always, always trying to save as much money as possible."

Ratzloff's daily commute starts with a half-mile walk down Massman Drive near the airport, where there aren't any sidewalks.

"Got to try our best not to get hit by a car," she said.

She continuously checks her phone during the walk, monitoring the bus schedule.

"Every thirty minutes would be much better for sure," Ratzloff said, referring to the bus that only comes once an hour down Elm Hill Pike.

Timing becomes critical as the bus approaches.

"It is on its way to us. Hasn't even crossed over Briley Parkway yet," she said. "Although usually when the buses are delayed, you can't ever be like, 'I'll just leave three minutes later.'"

Making it to the bus stop requires running across a busy road.

"There is no pedestrian crossing, so you just kind of go for it," Ratzloff said. "If you can't get across to the correct side of the street, you'll miss your bus."

While the commute presents challenges, Ratzloff noted there are significant financial benefits.

"You know, my coworkers, they pay probably about 300 dollars a month to park their car," she said.

After the stressful start to her commute, Ratzloff treats herself to a daily latte, which she says take the place of downtown parking fees and bring her joy along her way to work.

Are you finding ways to save money on your Nashville commute?

