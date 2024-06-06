'No sign he was the victim of a crime': Riley Strain autopsy indicates accidental drowning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police pulled Riley Strains' body from the Cumberland River more than two months ago.

Since then we've been waiting for the full autopsy results.

There are questions about the high-profile case: How exactly did Strain die?

Was there foul play?

Indications now are that what happened was an accidental drowning.

We know that the 22-year-old University of Missouri student's body was found in the Cumberland River two weeks later.

At the time, Metro police chief John Drake said preliminary indications were that it was a horrible accident.

But there were some odd circumstances: Strain's wallet was missing and his bank card was found on the bank.

His body recovered without pants or boots.

So questions remained about the cause of death and whether there was foul play.

The autopsy was to provide answers, but to date still has not officially been released.

A lot of times when an autopsy takes a little while it makes people suspect there is a criminal investigation," NewsChannel 5's Nick Leonardo said.

NewsChannel 5 has learned toxicology is now back and to go with the completed autopsy all indications are what happened was an accidental death and drowning.

No evidence of trauma or that Strain had been drugged and no sign he the was victim of a crime.

"This was a horrible tragedy, but no criminal wrongdoing," Leonardo said.

The Medical Examiner did just receive some new information and is finalizing the official autopsy report — expected to be made public soon.

No surprises are expected though the case can always be re-opened if any sign of foul play emerges.

"There is nothing to stop the DA if there is new evidence that comes to light," Leonardo said.

When the full autopsy is complete it will be sent to the District Attorney for review. No criminal investigation is expected.

Riley Strain's family is also seeking answers.

They ordered a separate autopsy and had a private investigator look into what happened.