Riley Strain's family invites the Cajun Navy to look for their missing son in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Riley Strain's family and Nashville police are still looking for the missing senior college student, who disappeared from Lower Broadway more than 10 days ago.

That search on March 19 will include looking at the Cumberland River and homeless encampments along the water. Nashville police will go out Tuesday afternoon, while the Cajun Navy will start their searches into the week. The Cajun Navy usually helps disaster victims after hurricanes and other storms. However, Riley's family contacted them to help with this situation.

Watch the press conference from family, police and the Cajun Navy below.

Riley went missing March 8 after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar for misconduct in the bar. Since then, the bar has claimed they only served him one drink and two waters. Surveillance video of Riley shows him wandering around downtown Nashville, eventually hitting his head on a pole and bouncing off of buildings. On Monday, Nashville police released a new video of a very brief interaction between an officer and Riley. Riley answered he was doing OK.

The only physical evidence police have in the case is Riley's debit card found along the Cumberland River by a pair of women wanting to help the case. Police iterated again on March 19 there has been no evidence of foul play.

"We feel we need the extra resources as we try to get more organized for our family and bring more clues to light," Riley's stepdad Chris Whiteid said. "We are very grateful for everyone that has done everything so far. We ask that you work and help us as we become more organized. We don't want individuals out there alone without us knowing. We appreciate more than you'll ever know about the outpouring we have received. Our goal is still to bring Riley home. We feel that is still a pliable goal."

Who is the Cajun Navy and what are they doing to help Riley?

The Cajun Navy formed after Hurricane Katrina in 2004 flooded New Orleans.

"We just had a bunch of good ole boys with boats who wanted to rescue people," said David Flagg, national director of operations for the United Cajun Navy. "Fast forward to today, our organization has went to every natural disaster in this country. To touch on the reason we are here, we were contacted by Riley's family and asked to step up and provide resources with this search activity. We have been involved since the first day we heard about it."

The Cajun Navy said they will conduct a ground search as they get their boats into Nashville to search the waterways.

For those wanting to volunteer, you can contact info@unitedcajunnavy.org.

What do police say about the outside help?

Police said they understand the family wanting to bring in outside resources, and they respect any clues or evidence the Cajun Navy might bring forward to the investigation.

However, both police and the Cajun Navy stressed that theorizing outside of facts on social media wasn't helping the effort and exhausting resources on tips that weren't substantial.

"We've had people get frustrated with us," MNPD Det. Anthony Chandler said. "We have to weigh every piece of evidence we get evenly. There's a lot of tips that we are getting that are not tips."

The Cajun Navy also stressed safety for those wanting to contribute, including wearing proper clothing, shoes and understanding the terrain around the Cumberland River, which both the rescue group and police characterized as "treacherous."

"There's a lot of garbage, debris, needles, bodily fluids that are on the riverbanks that you don't want to be exposed to," Flagg said.

What did Riley's family say?

Riley's family said they are grateful for every single person who has come forward to help find their son.

They said they had no ill will toward the other friends Riley was with at the time of disappearance.

"He's their best friend. We love these boys like our own. It's just as hard on them as it is on us," Strain's mom Michelle Whiteid said.

Strain said asking for extra help emerged from the fact that they were six hours away from Nashville, and the usual resources of family and friends in Missouri, where they know their city and landmarks.

They said they were generally frustrated in general but that it wasn't directly aimed at Nashville police, who said they won't stop looking for Riley.

What NewsChannel 5 has covered

We have been following the case of the missing 22-year-old since we heard about his disappearance.

Viewers have sent us surveillance video, which they said they also turned over to police.

We have put together a timeline of Riley's last whereabouts based on those videos and what police have released.

We asked Nashville police about his whereabouts before he arrived at Luke Bryan's bar, and they told us that they were only focusing on his whereabouts after he left.

Reporter Nick Beres also delved into any issues of liability with our legal analyst, who said it's unlikely that could happen.

Both Nikki Hauser and Hunter Hoagland have talked with Riley's family throughout the process. We have kept in contact with them about what they know and how they are trying to find their son.