Riley Strain's family still searching for answers weeks later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three weeks and still so many questions about what happened to Riley Strain.

The 22-year-old's body was pulled from the Cumberland River, and at this point, authorities called it an accidental drowning.

But in an exclusive interview, Riley's stepfather Chris Whiteid said the more the family learns, the more they consider the possibility of foul play.

At this point, we are still waiting for the results of not one but two autopsies: one by Metro and the other by Strain's own family, who are hoping for answers.

"We are just looking for that next little clue that gives us an idea of what happened when he went missing," said stepfather Chris Whiteid.

He said initial reports indicate no obvious signs of trauma to Riley's body, but the family is waiting for toxicology test results.

Whiteid also said he'd like to hear more from Riley's fraternity brothers. They all came to Nashville for their spring formal, but have had little contact with the family since then.

"They were the last ones to actually see Riley, and we'd love to have pictures or anything like that they'd be willing to share."

That also includes answering more questions about what happened the night Riley disappeared ...

"My company works on the river and I just found a dead body and i believe it to be Riley," said the river worker in the 911 call after finding the remains.

Riley's body was recovered with a shirt, socks and boxers. His jeans and boots were missing.

"It is unusual. Normally, if you fall in the river it's very difficult to get your pants off," forensics expert Dr. Bill Bass said. Bass started the world-renowned Body Farm at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Whiteid agreed.

"You're certain he was wearing a belt. Yeah, he was thin. If he wasn't wearing a belt, his pants would have been down around his knees when he was shown running."

At this point, Strain's parents are making no assumption about what happened to their son, but they've also reached no conclusion.

They are hopeful more details emerge to explain his loss of life.

The family said they remain in contact with Metro detectives, talking at least twice a week.