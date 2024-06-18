Watch Now
Riley Strain's toxicology report released after medical examiner findings

It's been more than two months since Riley Strain disappeared in downtown Nashville and his body was pulled from the river two weeks later. Details from the autopsy indicate accidental drowning.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 18, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A toxicology report for Riley Strain showed his blood alcohol level was nearly triple the legal limit.

Strain, 22, was a University of Missouri senior who disappeared after a night out with friends in downtown Nashville on March 8. The university recently recognized him during the graduation proceedings.

Surveillance video and body-cam footage were released detailing the night, as well as a statement from Luke Bryan's bar. The bar claimed they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two glasses of water. He went missing after he was asked to leave Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway.

The report showed Strain's blood alcohol level was .228. He also had traces of Delta 9 in his system. Delta 9 is a legal form of THC that is readily available in Tennessee.

Cameras tracked Strain's movements around downtown Nashville, but no cameras pinpointed him being on the banks of the Cumberland or caught his fall.

His autopsy revealed that Strain's death was accidental.

