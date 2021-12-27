Rise in COVID-19 cases, weather cancel holiday flights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of flights across the country have been canceled this weekend due to staffing shortages or inclement weather.

A BNA spokesperson said there hasn’t been anything unusual reported with cancellations yet locally, but that doesn’t rule out connecting flights or flights back home being impacted.

Delta, United and other US airlines canceled more than 900 flights Christmas Day after canceling more than 600 Christmas Eve flights.

Those airlines will continue to face cancellations yet again Sunday.

The cancellations came as the TSA said the number of people traveling for the holiday is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

On Thursday, the TSA screened 2.1 million passengers and that number dropped slightly on Friday as they screened 1.7 million.

A United spokesperson attributed the cancellations to a spike in Omicron cases directly impacting flight crews and operation staff.

The same message was heard from Delta. A spokesperson said teams had exhausted all options and resources to cover flights.

BNA officials are encouraging people to travel safely and make sure they continue to check their flight status.