Rising grocery prices strain local food banks: The Storehouse Food Pantry feels the impact

MANCHESTER, Tenn (WTVF) — In the face of rising grocery prices, food banks are struggling to keep up with demand, and local families are feeling the pressure more than ever.

Many are now forced to choose between paying for groceries or filling a necessary prescription, a dilemma that’s becoming all too common in communities across the country.

One food pantry in particular, The Storehouse Food Pantry in Manchester, has seen a significant increase in the number of people needing help putting food on the table.

Staria Davison, who founded the pantry in 2018, runs the operation with a mission to never turn anyone away. There are no income restrictions to pick up a box of food.

“It makes me feel good, because throughout my life, I’ve been blessed, and it just makes me feel good to be able to give back," said Davison.

The pantry, which relies on volunteers of all ages to help sort and distribute food, is a lifeline for families who would otherwise go without.

Volunteers like Andrea Wix, who brings her son Brody to help three days a week, say the work is deeply personal.

“When I was a child, we were very, very, very poor, and we survived all of our Christmases, all of our Thanksgivings, on food boxes,” she said. “So, when I heard what these ladies were doing, I knew I wanted to join the causes they had.”

However, food insecurity in Coffee County, where Manchester is located, remains a pressing issue.

A 2019 Vanderbilt Health assessment showed the county’s food insecurity rate was 13.9%, slightly above the state’s rate of 13.3%. This level of need is felt across the region, and local organizations are stepping up, though they too are struggling with financial constraints.

The Storehouse Food Pantry, which once served 50 families per week in 2018, now provides assistance to more than six times that number.

Laurie Campbell, a volunteer at the pantry, points to soaring grocery prices as a major factor.

“Our people are increasing because a lot of our clients can’t go to the store and buy a $7 carton of eggs. They can’t do it,” Campbell said.

The pantry receives food donations from several sources, including Second Harvest, local grocery stores like Walmart, Publix, Coca-Cola, Chick-fil-A, and Doc’s Food.

However, with fewer people able to donate due to their own financial struggles, the pantry is facing a difficult challenge.

“It just seems like here lately, within the past year, even just again, with the economy, inflation, everything is going up,” Campbell said.

Despite the hardships, volunteers at the pantry remain determined to continue providing for their community. “

There will always be the poor. There will always be the struggling,” said Campbell. “But we believe that as long as this pantry survives, we’ll try to meet those needs of our community.”

The pantry has had to adjust its distribution, reducing the number of food boxes given from three to two per family due to the increased demand.

Despite these limitations, the Storehouse Food Pantry continues to operate, fueled by a spirit of faith and hope.

Community members who want to help can contribute in several ways, whether through food donations, financial contributions, or volunteering their time. More information on how to get involved can be found on the Storehouse Food Pantry’s website.

