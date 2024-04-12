Rising inflation hits local ministry's mission to feed underserved communities

MT. JULIET, Tenn (WTVF) — From gas, and rent to groceries the prices continue to climb. Inflation rose more than expected for the third straight month. It's impacting thousands of people and one local ministry is feeling the pinch.

Founded by Stephen and Kerry Wilson, Jesus Provision Ministries(JPM) has been a beacon of hope for the unhoused and underserved populations in Middle Tennessee. The Wilsons, who also serve as pastors, have made it their mission to not only preach the word but also to embody it through acts of service and charity.

Every Sunday, JPM hosts a church service at the War Memorial near Church Street in Downtown Nashville providing meals for nearly 300 individuals. Additionally, since 2019, the Wilsons have been running a food pantry out of their home, relying solely on donations from the community and the dedication of volunteers.

However, the recent surge in inflation has presented significant challenges for JPM. With grocery costs soaring by 2.2% compared to the previous year, the Wilsons are struggling to keep their pantry shelves stocked.

Despite their unwavering faith and commitment to their mission, the rising prices have made it increasingly difficult to meet the needs of those they serve.

"We're seeing the impact firsthand," says Kerry Wilson. "The high cost of groceries means fewer donations, and it's putting a strain on our ability to provide for our community."

The Wilsons estimate that it costs them $4,000 per month to sustain their ministry, with a significant portion of that going towards purchasing food items. Despite their financial struggles, they remain steadfast in their belief that God will provide.

"I'll never stop as long as I've got breath in me," says Stephen Wilson. "God will give me the strength to keep going because it's about others. It's not about me."

In addition to financial support, JPM is also in need of volunteers to help with various aspects of their ministry. The Wilsons hope that by raising awareness of their struggles, they can rally support from the community and continue to fulfill their mission of serving those in need.