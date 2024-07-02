Riverdale girls' soccer coach arrested on two counts of statutory rape

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Riverdale High School girls soccer team head coach Nathan Sweet has been arrested for two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was arrested last night, July 1st and is being held on $75,000 bond in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His hearing is set for August 6th.
Rutherford Co. Schools said:
Rutherford County Schools has been made aware of the arrest of Nathan Sweet, head girls soccer coach and instructional coach at Riverdale High School. Sweet was hired by the district in February 2014. A review of his personnel file shows no prior disciplinary issues. Sweet has been placed on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, which is our standard procedure. Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and can be contacted with any further questions.