Riverdale girls' soccer coach arrested on two counts of statutory rape

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Riverdale High School girls soccer team head coach Nathan Sweet has been arrested for two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested last night, July 1st and is being held on $75,000 bond in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. His hearing is set for August 6th.

Rutherford Co. Schools said: