Rivergate Mall demolition plans move forward as Goodlettsville approves redevelopment

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — Aerial footage from Sky 5 reveals the vast, mostly empty Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville, once a bustling shopping center that will soon face demolition as part of a major redevelopment plan.

The mall, which holds nostalgic value for some residents, has been approved for rezoning by Goodlettsville city leaders, paving the way for a $350 million transformation into a mixed-use development.

"I grew up not far from here and naturally spent a lot of time at the mall," said Tim Ellis, Goodlettsville city manager.

The once-thriving shopping destination now sits largely abandoned with empty parking lots, shuttered doorways, and minimal store signage.

"It served its life and it's time for something that will bring new energy and new excitement to the area," Ellis said.

The ambitious redevelopment plan will convert most of the mall property into retail, residential, entertainment, and other commercial spaces. Only Dillard's will remain standing among the anchor stores after demolition.

"The whole project we're expecting to cost $350 million-plus for the redevelopment," Ellis said.

City officials anticipate the investment will generate significant returns through sales tax revenue, helping to keep property taxes down while funding essential city services.

"The mall has served its life," Ellis said. "In this case, the whole area will be taken down except for some of the retail locations."

For employees of the mall's remaining stores, the redevelopment brings uncertainty about their future employment.

"I'm sure it will be a good thing, but I hate to see my job go away," said one mall employee.

Shelby Smyth, manager at Spencer's, grew up in the area and acknowledges the mall's decline but worries about her employment prospects.

"I think it will be a good thing. It's gonna anger people who have been here longer more than anything," Smyth said.

She noted that the mall never recovered from pandemic-related changes, saying, "We never came back from COVID hours."

As demolition plans move forward, Smyth expressed the uncertainty facing mall employees: "There's the question of, am I gonna have my job? Am I gonna be able to get moved to... everything is up in the air."

Demolition is tentatively scheduled for late summer, following final approval of plans by city leaders. Once completed, the new development is projected to generate approximately $1.5 million in annual sales tax revenue for Goodlettsville.

Do you have memories of Rivergate Mall or information about the redevelopment plans? I'd like to hear from you for a follow-up story. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com