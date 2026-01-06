Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Road closure lifted following structure fire near Edmonson Pike on Tuesday

Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There was a road closure in place at Edmonson Pike south of McMurray Drive due to a structure fire.

That was lifted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, check the latest conditions below.

You're asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Family turns tragedy into hope through 'Asher's Animals' stuffed animal donations

In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.