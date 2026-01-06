Road closure lifted following structure fire near Edmonson Pike on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There was a road closure in place at Edmonson Pike south of McMurray Drive due to a structure fire.
That was lifted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, check the latest conditions below.
You're asked to seek an alternate route at this time.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.
- Carrie Sharp