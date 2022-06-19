Road closure of I-40 exit 216A to BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From 10 p.m. on Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday, the I-40 eastbound ramp, Exit 216A, will be closed for Nashville Electric Service to perform utility work.

The work will focus on the Discrete ramp to the Nashville International Airport (BNA) Terminal.

Interstate traffic will be directed to use Exit 216B for terminal access.

Barrels will be present to block the entrance to the Discrete ramp to the Terminal.

A Metro patrol car will also be present at the exit ramp.

