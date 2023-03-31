Road closures and route changes throughout the week that may impact traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the next week there are a number of road and route changes that may impact traffic.
Starting on Sunday, April 2, WeGo Public Transit will change several routes, tweak schedule times and extend hours for some buses.
Route adjustments
- 3 West End– change routing from downtown on White Bridge Road to left on Charlotte, right on Midland, right on O’Brien, and right on White Bridge to the end of the line
- 18 Airport – change express routing to downtown to continue on I-24 West to James Robertson Parkway; change local and express routing from downtown to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard/8th Avenue to Lafayette Street
- 19 Herman – change routing from Batavia to Albion
- WeGo Link – expand service to Bellevue, Cockrill Bend, and Sylvan Park
Schedule adjustments
- 3 West End 29 Jefferson 56 Gallatin Pike
- 6 Lebanon Pike 34 Opry Mills 76 Madison
- 17 12th Avenue South 50 Charlotte Pike 77 Thompson/Wedgewood
- 18 Airport 52 Nolensville Pike 79 Skyline
- 19 Herman 55 Murfreesboro Pike 84 Murfreesboro
Expanded service hours
- 77 Thompson/Wedgewood – extend weekday and Saturday service hours to 10 p.m.
From Friday at 9 p.m. through April 3 at 5 a.m., there will be two lanes closed on I-40 westbound at Fairfield Ave for bridge repair work.
I-24 westbound will be closed at exit 52A, with traffic detoured to I-440. I-40 westbound will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-24 around the downtown loop. The on-ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 westbound will be closed.