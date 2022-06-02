Road closures planned ahead of 2022 CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is making its big return to Music City next weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Roads around the downtown Nashville area will be closed as crews prepare for the four-day festival. Closures begin on Thursday, June 2 and will last through Tuesday, June 14.

In addition to the road closures, the parking meters on the following streets will be blocked:



Korean Veterans Boulevard from Rep. John Lewis Way to Eighth Avenue

From 11:59 p.m. June 5 through 6 a.m. June 13.

Fourth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Commerce Street

From June 6 at 8 p.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.

Gay Street from First Avenue to Woodland Bridge

From June 6 at 8 p.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.

Second Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Union Street

June 8 at 11:59 p.m. to June 13 at 3 a.m.



Below is a full list of closures by start date:

Thursday, June 2:

First Avenue from Broadway to Church Street



Northbound lanes and sidewalk closed

June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

First Avenue Train Station



Northbound lanes and sidewalk around the station closed

June 2 at 7 a.m. to June 13 at 3 p.m.

Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 2 at 7 a.m. through June 14 at 3 p.m.

Friday, June 3:

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way



Westbound lane and sidewalk closed

June 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Monday, June 6:

Broadway from First Avenue to Second Avenue



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 6 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

First Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Church Street



Whole road and sidewalks closed

June 6 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway



Whole road and sidewalks closed

June 6 at 6 a.m. through June 13 at 4 p.m.

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way



Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed

June 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7:

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way



Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed

June 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8:

First Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street



Whole road and sidewalks closed

June 8 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Molloy Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Demonbreun from First Avenue to Second Avenue



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge



Closed from June 8 at 6 a.m. to June 13 at 12 a.m.

Broadway from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Russell Street from Titans Way to S. Second Street



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 7 a.m. through June 14 at 3 a.m.

S. First Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 7 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Victory Avenue from Titans Way to S. First Street



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 7 a.m. until June 14 at 3 a.m.

Broadway from Sixth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way



Eastbound lanes and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 11:59 p.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Fourth Avenue S. from Broadway to Demonbreun Street



Southbound lanes and sidewalk closed

June 8 at 11:59 p.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Sixth Avenue S. from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street



Northbound lanes and sidewalk

June 8 at 11:59 p.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12:

Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street



Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 9 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue

Whole road and sidewalk closed

June 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 13:

First Avenue from Broadway to Church Street



Northbound lanes closed

June 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

