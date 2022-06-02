Watch
Road closures planned ahead of 2022 CMA Fest

WTVF
CMA Fest in 2019.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 14:23:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is making its big return to Music City next weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Roads around the downtown Nashville area will be closed as crews prepare for the four-day festival. Closures begin on Thursday, June 2 and will last through Tuesday, June 14.

In addition to the road closures, the parking meters on the following streets will be blocked:

  • Korean Veterans Boulevard from Rep. John Lewis Way to Eighth Avenue
    • From 11:59 p.m. June 5 through 6 a.m. June 13.
  • Fourth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Commerce Street
    • From June 6 at 8 p.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.
  • Gay Street from First Avenue to Woodland Bridge
    • From June 6 at 8 p.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.
  • Second Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Union Street
    • June 8 at 11:59 p.m. to June 13 at 3 a.m.

Below is a full list of closures by start date:

Thursday, June 2:

First Avenue from Broadway to Church Street

  • Northbound lanes and sidewalk closed
  • June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

First Avenue Train Station

  • Northbound lanes and sidewalk around the station closed
  • June 2 at 7 a.m. to June 13 at 3 p.m.

Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 2 at 7 a.m. through June 14 at 3 p.m.

Friday, June 3:

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way

  • Westbound lane and sidewalk closed
  • June 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Monday, June 6:

Broadway from First Avenue to Second Avenue

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 6 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

First Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Church Street

  • Whole road and sidewalks closed
  • June 6 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

  • Whole road and sidewalks closed
  • June 6 at 6 a.m. through June 13 at 4 p.m.

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way

  • Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed
  • June 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7:

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way

  • Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed
  • June 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8:

First Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street

  • Whole road and sidewalks closed
  • June 8 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Molloy Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Demonbreun from First Avenue to Second Avenue

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

  • Closed from June 8 at 6 a.m. to June 13 at 12 a.m.

Broadway from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Russell Street from Titans Way to S. Second Street

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 7 a.m. through June 14 at 3 a.m.

S. First Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 7 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Victory Avenue from Titans Way to S. First Street

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 7 a.m. until June 14 at 3 a.m.

Broadway from Sixth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way

  • Eastbound lanes and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 11:59 p.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.

Fourth Avenue S. from Broadway to Demonbreun Street

  • Southbound lanes and sidewalk closed
  • June 8 at 11:59 p.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Sixth Avenue S. from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street

  • Northbound lanes and sidewalk
  • June 8 at 11:59 p.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.

Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12:

Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 9 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 13:

First Avenue from Broadway to Church Street

  • Northbound lanes closed
  • June 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway

  • Whole road and sidewalk closed
  • June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
