Road closures planned ahead of 2022 CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest is making its big return to Music City next weekend after a two-year hiatus.
Roads around the downtown Nashville area will be closed as crews prepare for the four-day festival. Closures begin on Thursday, June 2 and will last through Tuesday, June 14.
In addition to the road closures, the parking meters on the following streets will be blocked:
- Korean Veterans Boulevard from Rep. John Lewis Way to Eighth Avenue
- From 11:59 p.m. June 5 through 6 a.m. June 13.
- Fourth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Commerce Street
- From June 6 at 8 p.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.
- Gay Street from First Avenue to Woodland Bridge
- From June 6 at 8 p.m. until June 13 at 1 a.m.
- Second Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Union Street
- June 8 at 11:59 p.m. to June 13 at 3 a.m.
Below is a full list of closures by start date:
Thursday, June 2:
First Avenue from Broadway to Church Street
- Northbound lanes and sidewalk closed
- June 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First Avenue Train Station
- Northbound lanes and sidewalk around the station closed
- June 2 at 7 a.m. to June 13 at 3 p.m.
Titans Way from Russell Street to Victory Avenue
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 2 at 7 a.m. through June 14 at 3 p.m.
Friday, June 3:
Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Westbound lane and sidewalk closed
- June 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Monday, June 6:
Broadway from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 6 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.
First Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Church Street
- Whole road and sidewalks closed
- June 6 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.
Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway
- Whole road and sidewalks closed
- June 6 at 6 a.m. through June 13 at 4 p.m.
Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed
- June 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7:
Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Westbound lanes and sidewalk closed
- June 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8:
First Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street
- Whole road and sidewalks closed
- June 8 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.
Molloy Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.
Demonbreun from First Avenue to Second Avenue
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.
John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge
- Closed from June 8 at 6 a.m. to June 13 at 12 a.m.
Broadway from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 5 a.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.
Demonbreun Street from Fourth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 5 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.
Russell Street from Titans Way to S. Second Street
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 7 a.m. through June 14 at 3 a.m.
S. First Street from Woodland Street to Russell Street
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 7 a.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.
Victory Avenue from Titans Way to S. First Street
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 7 a.m. until June 14 at 3 a.m.
Broadway from Sixth Avenue to Rep. John Lewis Way
- Eastbound lanes and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 11:59 p.m. until June 13 at 3 a.m.
Fourth Avenue S. from Broadway to Demonbreun Street
- Southbound lanes and sidewalk closed
- June 8 at 11:59 p.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.
Sixth Avenue S. from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street
- Northbound lanes and sidewalk
- June 8 at 11:59 p.m. through June 13 at 3 a.m.
Thursday, June 9 - Sunday, June 12:
Rep. John Lewis Way from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 9 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis Way to Sixth Avenue
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, June 13:
First Avenue from Broadway to Church Street
- Northbound lanes closed
- June 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway
- Whole road and sidewalk closed
- June 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.