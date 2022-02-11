Road closures planned in downtown Nashville, Midtown for Hot Chocolate race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several roads will be closed in the downtown Nashville and Midtown area on Saturday morning for the Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races.

Road closures will begin at 6:30 a.m. on a rolling basis. Included roads are Rosa Parks Boulevard, Jefferson Street, James Robertson, Broadway and Church Street

The Interstate 40 E. off-ramp at Church Street will be closed from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

The start and finish line will be at Bicentennial Mall. Runners will continue to the Midtown area, where Church Street, Elliston Place, 25th, 28th, 31st and West End Avenue will be closed.

Roadways will reopen on a rolling basis starting between 9 and 10:30 a.m.

