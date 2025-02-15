Road closures reported across the region as severe weather takes place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the weekend's severe weather, there are road closures across the region.
We will update this document as road closures appear, so be sure to check back for the latest.
Currently, Lower Station Camp Creek Road from Long Hollow Pike to Big Station Camp Creek Road is closed due to flooding.
Several roads in Clarksville are closed or blocked due to flooding:
- Trenton Rd. near Hayes St.
- Madison St. at Porters Bluff/Golf Club Ln.
- Crossland Ave. at Richardson St.
