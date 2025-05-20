Road closures reported as severe weather moves through Middle Tennessee

With Tuesday's severe weather, there are road closures coming in across the region.

This is a live page and will be updated as we receive more closures.

As of right now, here are the road closures we have seen.

Rutherford County:



I-24 Eastbound in Rutherford - Debris on Roadway at MILE MARKER 72.6 Eastbound two right lanes are blocked and the right shoulder is blocked

Main Power line is down and across the road at Lascassas Baptist Church at 4750 E. Jefferson Pike.

Huntwood Drive, Polk Drive and Old Nashville Highway and Florence Road.

Hickman County:



Crews are working to clear downed trees across the region, including this one that hit a vehicle on SR 48 in Hickman County.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.