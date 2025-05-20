Road closures reported as severe weather moves through Middle Tennessee

With Tuesday's severe weather, there are road closures coming in across the region.
This is a live page and will be updated as we receive more closures.
As of right now, here are the road closures we have seen.
Rutherford County:
- I-24 Eastbound in Rutherford - Debris on Roadway at MILE MARKER 72.6 Eastbound two right lanes are blocked and the right shoulder is blocked
- Main Power line is down and across the road at Lascassas Baptist Church at 4750 E. Jefferson Pike.
- Huntwood Drive, Polk Drive and Old Nashville Highway and Florence Road.
Hickman County:
- Crews are working to clear downed trees across the region, including this one that hit a vehicle on SR 48 in Hickman County.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.
- Lelan Statom