Road closures reported as severe weather moves through Middle Tennessee

Road Closure
With Tuesday's severe weather, there are road closures coming in across the region.

This is a live page and will be updated as we receive more closures.

As of right now, here are the road closures we have seen.

Rutherford County:

  • I-24 Eastbound in Rutherford - Debris on Roadway at MILE MARKER 72.6 Eastbound two right lanes are blocked and the right shoulder is blocked
  • Main Power line is down and across the road at Lascassas Baptist Church at 4750 E. Jefferson Pike.
  • Huntwood Drive, Polk Drive and Old Nashville Highway and Florence Road.

Hickman County:

  • Crews are working to clear downed trees across the region, including this one that hit a vehicle on SR 48 in Hickman County.

