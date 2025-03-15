Watch Now
Road closures reported as severe weather takes place across the region

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the weekend's severe weather, there are road closures across the region.

This is a live page and will be updated as we receive more closures.

At this time, the main closures are in Montgomery County:

  • Trenton Rd. near Hayes St. and Meriwether Rd
  • Crossland Ave. at Greenwood Ave

